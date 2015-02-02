How Action Star Danny Trejo Was Convinced To Play Marcia Brady In Snickers' Super Bowl Ad

Snickers/BBDO Action star Danny Trejo stars as Marcia Brady in the new Snickers ad.

Action star Danny Trejo is known for his role in the “Machete” films, but his latest part is playing Marcia from “The Brady Bunch.”

The 70-year-old actor teamed up with Snickers for its Super Bowl commercial this year, in which he stars as himself playing the blonde high school student.

Business Insider caught up with Trejo to see what prompted the actor to take on the out of character role. He says he was just as surprised to hear about the role as you may have been.

“My agent called me and said, ‘Danny, I have a surprise for you. They want you to play Marcia Brady,'” Trejo tells Business Insider. “I’ve been nurturing a career of being a bad guy for 20 years and [you want me to] play Marcia Brady.”

However, when Trejo learned the part was for Snickers’ Super Bowl ad, he jumped at the opportunity, recalling some of the brand’s former popular commercials which have featured the likes of Betty White and Joe Pesci.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” says Trejo. “So I read the commercial, and it was funny. It’s going to be an amazing commercial.”

His family was surprised he decided to take on the role, too. When we asked Trejo what they thought of his latest gig, he broke out in a fit of laughter.

“When I said I’m going to play Marcia Brady … they all kind of looked at me,” said Trejo.

CBS/YouTube Marcia Brady in ‘The Brady Bunch.’

He explained that they wanted to make sure Trejo knew who he was talking about. Of course, he was.

While Trejo didn’t mention being a fan of the popular ’70s series, he did have a thing for Florence Henderson, whose voice can be heard in the teaser ad.

“Yes, I’ll admit I was in love with the mum [Carol Brady],” recalled Trejo. “I had a crush.”

Trejo has done several commercials over the years including ones for El Paso and Miller Lite.

As opposed to his films, where Trejo can be on set for a week or several at a time for shooting, commercials are obviously less time consuming. Trejo tells us the Snickers ad took “a couple of days” to shoot in a studio.

Come Super Bowl Sunday, Trejo thinks his Snickers’ ad has a good chance of being the best of the evening.

“I might have a complete new career going here,” he laughed.

You can watch the ad below which also stars Steve Buscemi in a cameo as Jan Brady:

