Snickers' Hilarious Brady Bunch Spoof Is The Funniest Super Bowl Ad

Many people are raving about Snickers’ Super Bowl ad on Twitter, calling it the “best ever.”

The ad is a Brady Bunch spoof with action star Danny Trejo as Marcia and Boardwalk Empire actor Steve Buscemi as Jan.

Trejo, 70, told Business Insider he expected the ad to be one of the most popular.

“I might have a complete new career going here,” he laughed.

Check it out:

