Here's Why Snickers Purposely Misspelled Its Name For A New Ad Campaign

Acebook. Twiter. Oficially weirrd.



Snickers teamed up with Google to find the 500 most-misspelled words on the Internet, buying ads around 25,000 misspelled search terms.

The company tie-in? You can’t spell when you’re hungry.

Snickers Video ScreengrabThis is a part of Snikkers’ — er, Snickers’ — “you’re not you when you’re hungry” campagin.

Agency AMV BBDO says that 500,000 people saw the campaign within three days of its launch.

Innovative advertising based on SEO searches is becoming more of a thing in the marketing world. Volkswagen photos came to the top whenever someone typed “ultimate business car” on Google Images, creating a banner ad for the VW Passat Variant out of the first five images.

Although people are probably more likely to write a typo into Google than spontaneously type in VW’s desired phrase.

Here’s a video of how the Snickers ad campaign works:



