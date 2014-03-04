New Snickers Ad Claims Godzilla Is Only A Murderous Monster When He Is Hungry [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

A new ad for Snickers by BBDO imagines that when Godzilla isn’t hungry, he’s a totally cool, fun creature to be around. The ad shows Godzilla waterskiing, playing ping-pong, and engaging in other revelry, right up until he starts getting hungry:

TBWA\Chiat\Day New York hired Chad Hopenwasser to be its head of integrated production. Hopenwasser comes to TBWA from CP+B, where he worked for nearly eight years, most recently as VP director of video production.

The Onion named Rick Hamann as senior vice president of Onion Labs, the satirical news site’s in-house creative agency. Hamann was most recently senior vice president group creative director at Energy BBDO.

In a promotion for Samsung at last night’s Academy Awards, host Ellen DeGeneres took a selfie with a group of Hollywood luminaries that became the most retweeted image in Twitter history. Alas, DeGeneres was seen using her iPhone backstage immediately after the selfie.

In other advertising-related celebrity news, Translation CEO Steve Stoute reportedly had a confrontation with rapper 50 Cent at Friday’s Knicks game, according to Hip Hop DX. A former record executive, Stoute said in an interview earlier in the week that 50 has not made a hit record since 2007’s “I Get Money.”

The Washington Post is integrating longform multimedia content into its WP BrandConnect native advertising product.

A young art director named Manuel Caminero is trying to use Tinder to get himself a job. Caminero’s profile on the dating app asks people to look at his portfolio and give him feedback.

Alpha Media Group announced it has sold Maxim magazine to a subsidiary of Bilgari Holdings, a holding company that owns restaurants including Steak ‘n Shake. Last year, Alpha Media Group announced it had sold Maxim to an affiliate of Darden Media Group, but the deal fell through.

