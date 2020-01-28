People are slamming sneakerheads who are jacking up the prices of Kobe Bryant shoes in the wake of his sudden death, and it reveals a darker side of sneaker culture

Shoshy Ciment
StockXThe adidas Crazy 97 EQT Kobe Bryant 1997 Slam Dunk Contest sneakers are selling for as high as $US1,000 on StockX.

Critics are calling out sneaker resellers for trying to turn a quick profit in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s sudden death.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash, released signature sneakers through collaborations with Nike and Adidas throughout his lifetime.

Prices for the basketball legend’s shoes have skyrocketed on resale marketplaces like StockX as different resellers try to make the most from the merchandise that has become a hot commodity on the resale market following the tragedy that has shaken the athletic community.

These price-hiking sneakerheads are being criticised on social media by people who say they are using a tragedy to make a quick dime.

Critics – some sneakerheads, some not – have taken to Twitter to voice their discontent with the sellers:

Many called out the resellers, describing them as opportunistic.

And some suggested the practice could reveal a darker truth about sneaker culture in general.

