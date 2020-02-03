A sneakerhead who has been to over 20 Sneaker Cons reveals his top 6 secrets for making the most money at a resale event

Sean Drakes/Getty Images Sneakerheads at a Fort Lauderdale Sneaker Con in 2019.

Sneaker reseller Jeremiah Jiang said he made $US350,000 reselling sneakers last year.

Though a lot of his sales come through his Instagram account,@thesneakerassociate, a huge part of his business involves regularly attending sneaker events like Sneaker Con.

Jiang told Business Insider that going to events helps him bring in an average profit of over $US2,500 in just one to two days. He revealed his top six tips for other resellers who want to be as successful as he is at these events.

Take a look at the budget spreadsheet Jiang uses to maximise his profits at big events like Sneaker Con, here.

Sneaker events and conventions can be hugely beneficial for resellers.

Sneaker Con, which bills itself as “the greatest sneaker show on earth,” draws thousands of sneaker buyers and sellers to its events, which occur multiple times a year in different locations around the world.

Most events like Sneaker Con generally last one to two days, but sellers can walk away with thousands of dollars in profit if they make the right moves.

Sneaker reseller Jeremiah Jiang said he made $US350,000 in sales reselling sneakers last year. He told Business Insider that going to events like Sneaker Con helps him bring in an average profit of over $US2,500 in just one to two days. It’s an important part of his strategy for succeeding in the industry, which a recent Cowen & Co. analysis estimated could be worth $US6 billion globally by 2025.

The 19-year-old said he goes to more than 10 sneaker events – half of which are Sneaker Cons – across the country every year in order to sell and buy. He estimated that he’s been to around 20 Sneaker Cons in total.

Jiang shared the spreadsheet he used to maximise his profit at a recent sneaker convention in California, outlining exactly what he spends during an event in a step-by-step breakdown.

But he also told Business Insider his top six secrets for succeeding at events like Sneaker Con that he’s learned through his experience.

Here are the six insider tricks to know before attending any sneaker event, according to Jiang:

1. Don’t be afraid to offer a price that is lower than the listing price

Sean Drakes/Getty Images

When buying shoes at a sneaker event, Jiang says that you should always offer an alternative price to the one listed by the seller.

“People at Sneaker Con, they’re very lenient with their prices,” Jiang said. Offering to pay the listed price is generally a mistake that Jiang sees more novice resellers make.

“It’s not a store,” Jiang said of Sneaker Con. “It’s an event.”

2. When selling, never take the first offer

Jeremiah Jiang

The rule is the same when it comes to buying and selling. You should never take the first offer.

Part of being a vendor at a sneaker event is knowing the value of your merchandise, Jiang said.

“Have confidence in your shoes,” Jiang said. “If you know that a shoe is going to sell for more, don’t take the first offer you get.”

3. Be extremely organised

Justin Gmoser/Business Insider

Sneaker events can draw hundreds of people, so organisation is key. Jiang says that in order to be successful at a sneaker event, you need to meticulously track your sales and purchases. Jiang does this through a spreadsheet that lists all of his inventory for the event.

“You got to be very organised at events because it can be very messy if you don’t track what you have and check what you’re selling,” Jiang said.

Jiang also said to beware of thieves stealing merchandise, which is not an uncommon occurrence.

4. Coordinate with other vendors if you’re sharing a table

Jeremiah Jiang

Sharing a table with other vendors is a great way to mitigate the costs of being a vendor at a sneaker event. But, Jiang said, coordinating a plan together is important.

Jiang recommended all sellers at a table understand each other’s prices and take time to talk and collaborate on how their table will look and function.

5. Beware of counterfeits

Jeremiah Jiang

“There’s a very big counterfeit market right now,” Jiang said. “So you got to be very careful when you’re buying.

Jiang said that a great shoe that seems to be selling for very low is usually a dead giveaway that it’s a fake.

6. Meet new people and make connections

Jeremiah Jiang Jiang and his friends at a sneaker event.

Sneaker Con and similar events attract a lot of like-minded buyers and sellers. Not only is it a great place to meet friends, it’s also perfect for establishing career-building business connections.

“A lot of people I meet at Sneaker Con, I still do deals with to this day,” Jiang said. He encourages people to be social and friendly to make the most out of the crowd at sneaker events.

