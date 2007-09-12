SNEAK PREVIEW: CBS Wallstrip's Blackberry Championship

CBS’s digital video network Wallstrip held its second bi-monthly World Blackberry Championship today, with six digital luminaries competing for the crown. Results won’t be announced for a while yet, but the heartbroken losers have already resumed training.

LOCATION: Dorothy Strelsin Black Box theatre, New York, NY

HOST: Lindsay Campbell

CONTESTANTS: Fred Wilson, Union Square Ventures, A VC, Andrew Ross Sorkin, New York Times, Your Editor, Silicon Alley Insider, Bijan Sabet, Spark Capital (Reigning Champion), Kristin Bentz, Talented Blond, Myrna Moss, Dealbreaker.



UNITS: Blackberry Curve, Blackberry Brick, Palm Pilot, iPhone

This, it turned out, was much more than a speed-typing contest, with contestants asked to recall and email historical speeches, employ geo-located web searches, install ringtones, and, gasp, talk. When interviewed in kiss-and-cry area, gracious champion merely pleaded with august current employer not to fire him/her. More photos after jump. (SPOILER ALERT: IT MAY BE POSSIBLE TO DEDUCE FROM THE PHOTOS WHO WON. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO GET POSSIBLE HINTS DO NOT CLICK HERE)

