SNEAK PEEK: Sony's Ultra-Thin OLED TV

Among the worthies appearing onstage at the D6 conference Wednesday morning: Sony CEO Howard Stringer. Among the things he’ll be talking about, we’re told: Sony’s newish OLED TVs — its line of super-thin screens built using organic light-emitting diodes.



We’re not the sort of people who can tell you exactly what an organic light-emitting diode is, or why it allows Sony to build super-thin screens. But we can tell you just exactly how thin the model we’ll be seeing tomorrow is: .3 millimeters.

This will be the first time Sony has shown off its super duper-thin screen in the U.S. We’re not sure how Sir Howard will be able to demonstrate how thin his new screen really is — he’ll be standing on a stage, after all, and by definition this is the kind of thing you need to see up close. But we can give you a sense of what .3 millimeters looks like in practical terms: The same thickness as a playing card.

