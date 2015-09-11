This growing rival to Panera Bread has a new menu for fall --  here's the verdict

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider One of Pret a Manger’s new fall sandwich wraps – yum.

Pret a Manger, the UK-based cafe chain, is a star on the rise.

And amidst swirling rumours of a public listing in the US and rising sales numbers, Pret a Manger’s chefs have prepared a new fall menu to usher in cooler weather.

Pret a Manger – French for “ready to eat” – will serve the new fall offerings starting September 15.

Burritos and hot wraps are a big new addition this season, focusing on more diverse flavours with spicy, smoky chilies and fresh chimichurris. Soups will also be available, but unlike the chain’s summer soup offerings of gazpacho and chilled sweet pea, there are heartier options.

Business Insider managed to catch a glimpse of their new menu in Pret’s secret test kitchen in New York – here’s what we found.

Pumpkin season is here, so get those sweaters out and prepare for hearty soups and wraps at Pret. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Pushing more into the hot food territory lately, Pret will be offering four hot wraps, priced between $7 and $8. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Their chicken burrito is stuffed with grilled chicken, black bean salsa, cheddar cheese, quinoa, rice, and chimichurri, a parsley and garlic based meat sauce from Argentina. The flavours meld together nicely. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Sans the chimichurri, the pulled pork burrito is the same deal. The pork is juicy, and they don't skimp on it either. Nor do they skimp on the cilantro, which I love, but others may not. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider My favourite item is the turkey, goat cheese and sage pesto flatbread wrap for $7.49. The tangy, creamy goat cheese works perfectly with the mellow butternut squash, and the pesto is delicious with turkey. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider There's a vegetarian option offered as well: the butternut squash and goat cheese hot wrap, filled with sliced zucchini, squash, and more of that delicious pesto and goat cheese. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It also has lentil and quinoa in it to fill it out; many of Pret's newer items involve quinoa as a healthier alternative to rice and starchier grains. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Being a New Englander, I know my pumpkin bisque. And I have to say, their version isn't too bad. It's thick, but not too thick, and has well-balanced seasoning. Plus, it's dairy-free: a completely vegan option. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Of course, the cookies... you can't really go wrong with cookies, right? Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Along with chocolate chip (pictured), they offer the harvest cookie (oatmeal raisin essentially), carrot cake cookie, and the salted caramel pecan cookie. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Nothing beats a warm, gooey cookie. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

