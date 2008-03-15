SNEAK PEEK: Microsoft-Yahoo Agree To Deal!

Like the rest of us, Kara Swisher is sick of waiting around for Yahoo (YHOO) to finish implementing its secret plan to bore Microsoft (MSFT) to death, so she’s letting her imagination (and Photoshop) roam. When this deal finally gets done, will Jerry muster some enthusiasm–or will he mope into the press conference like Eeyore? Kara has high hopes:



(Do you feel a deep sense of inexplicable foreboding when you look at that picture? Us, too. Why? Because the bodies whose heads Kara replaced with Jerry’s and Steve’s are none other than Steve Case and Jerry Levin–celebrating the most disastrous merger in history).

