Sneak Peek: Dinglepop, Charles Forman's New Game

Since morphing Iminlikewithyou from a flirting site to a casual gaming site, founder Charles Forman has created one game: Blockles, a multi-player, Tetris-like game that’s been played 650,000 times in just a few months.



Next up: Dinglepop, a multi-player, Web-based game that looks a bit like Snood, the game that destroyed hundreds of hours of our freshman year of college. We’ll be playing it most of the afternoon today, but in the meantime, enjoy this video!



dinglepop! from Charles Forman on Vimeo.

