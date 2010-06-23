SNEAK PEEK: Check Out Sonos's iPad Remote Control App

Sonos, the red-hot personal audio company, has arguably done the best job turning the iPhone and iPod touch into a remote control for their Internet-connected sound systems.



Now they’re showing off an early version of an iPad app. We just saw a demo in our office, and the big screen really makes the app easier and more powerful to use. Sonos says this app is in alpha testing and should be available for download by late August.

Sonos just raised $25 million from Index Ventures and projects its sales will more than double this year.

Don’t miss: 25 things you can remote control with your iPhone →



Photo: Sonos

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.