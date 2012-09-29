Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals Affair Was 'Stupidest Thing I've Done'

Photo: TMZ.com

While on a press tour for his upcoming autobiography, Arnold Schwarzenegger sits down for a new “60 Minutes” interview, airing Sunday, in which the former governor opens up to Lesley Stahl about his affair with the family maid and subsequent love child.”I think it was the stupidest thing I’ve done in the whole relationship. It was terrible, I inflicted tremendous pain on Maria and unbelievable pain on the kids,” Schwarzenegger reveals for the first time.



“So you lied to her [Maria]?” questions Stahl. “You can say that,” admits the “Governator.”

The actor-turned-politician also revealed that his estranged wife Maria Shriver “hasn’t read” his book, “but she knows that it’s about my whole life and that I wouldn’t write a book and leave out that part and make people feel like ‘well wait a minute, are we just getting a book about his success stories and not talk about his failures?’ and that’s not the book I wanted to write.”

Watch the full sneak peek below:

