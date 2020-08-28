Take a sneak peak inside Krispy Kreme's new Times Square flagship store opening in September

- Times Square remains eerily empty, but Krispy Kreme is still forging ahead with the grand opening of its New York City flagship store on September 15.
- The store was slated to open in early 2020, but the opening was pushed back by the pandemic.
- We visited the flagship store ahead of its opening for a sneak peek at its special features, including a massive glaze waterfall, a doughnut box auditorium, and a new specialty doughnut exclusive to this store.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Krispy Kreme’s new flagship store is located on Broadway just across the street from M&M’s World, and will feature the world’s biggest hot light (yet to be unveiled).
The 4,500 square-foot store will be open 24 hours a day for in-store shopping as well as mobile ordering and pickup.
Before customers order, they can see the doughnut-making process from beginning to end.
The journey starts with the mixing of the dough, where customers can peek through a window at where the ingredients come together.
Customers are encouraged to pick up a Krispy Kreme paper hat at the start of their journey.
Next, rings of dough enter a massive conveyer belt that’s entirely visible from the walkway.
Circles of dough are flipped into a deep-frying conveyer belt. After cooking for the appropriate amount of time, they’re flipped onto their other side.
Freshly fried doughnuts are then sent to meet their sugary destination.
Doughnuts then pass through the massive glaze waterfall, which Krispy Kreme says is the world’s largest.
Once glazed, doughnuts are allowed to cool before they’re packed into boxes for customers to take home or eat on the spot.
But before customers place their order, they’re treated to a sample from the sample window.
The doughnuts that come right off the line are still hot and fresh.
Finally, after reaching the end of the doughnut assembly line, customers can place their orders.
Customers can choose from all the classic Krispy Kreme doughnut flavours, as well as a doughnut specially developed for this store.
The Big Apple Doughnut — inspired by the candy apples of Coney Island — is covered with apple-flavored glaze, filled with apple-flavored custard, and topped with a fondant leaf and pretzel stem for the full apple effect.
At the end of it all, customers can eat their doughnuts and watch the doughnut-making process happen all over again from the doughnut box auditorium.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.