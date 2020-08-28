Take a sneak peak inside Krispy Kreme's new Times Square flagship store opening in September

Irene Jiang
Irene Jiang/Business InsiderKrispy Kreme’s new Times Square flagship store.
  • Times Square remains eerily empty, but Krispy Kreme is still forging ahead with the grand opening of its New York City flagship store on September 15.
  • The store was slated to open in early 2020, but the opening was pushed back by the pandemic.
  • We visited the flagship store ahead of its opening for a sneak peek at its special features, including a massive glaze waterfall, a doughnut box auditorium, and a new specialty doughnut exclusive to this store.
Krispy Kreme’s new flagship store is located on Broadway just across the street from M&M’s World, and will feature the world’s biggest hot light (yet to be unveiled).

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The 4,500 square-foot store will be open 24 hours a day for in-store shopping as well as mobile ordering and pickup.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Before customers order, they can see the doughnut-making process from beginning to end.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The journey starts with the mixing of the dough, where customers can peek through a window at where the ingredients come together.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Customers are encouraged to pick up a Krispy Kreme paper hat at the start of their journey.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Next, rings of dough enter a massive conveyer belt that’s entirely visible from the walkway.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Circles of dough are flipped into a deep-frying conveyer belt. After cooking for the appropriate amount of time, they’re flipped onto their other side.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Freshly fried doughnuts are then sent to meet their sugary destination.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Doughnuts then pass through the massive glaze waterfall, which Krispy Kreme says is the world’s largest.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Once glazed, doughnuts are allowed to cool before they’re packed into boxes for customers to take home or eat on the spot.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

But before customers place their order, they’re treated to a sample from the sample window.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The doughnuts that come right off the line are still hot and fresh.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Finally, after reaching the end of the doughnut assembly line, customers can place their orders.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

Customers can choose from all the classic Krispy Kreme doughnut flavours, as well as a doughnut specially developed for this store.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

The Big Apple Doughnut — inspired by the candy apples of Coney Island — is covered with apple-flavored glaze, filled with apple-flavored custard, and topped with a fondant leaf and pretzel stem for the full apple effect.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

At the end of it all, customers can eat their doughnuts and watch the doughnut-making process happen all over again from the doughnut box auditorium.

Irene Jiang/Business Insider

