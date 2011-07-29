Sneak Peek: Here's What The New SeamlessWeb Will Look Like

Last month, SeamlessWeb broke away from parent company ARAMARK Corporation.



That was the first of many changes the 10-year-old food ordering site is making.

Tomorrow, SeamlessWeb is rebranding itself. It’s dropping “Web” from the name.

“Customers have been referring to us as Seamless for years,” CEO Jonathan Zabusky says. “More than that, we want a name that accurately reflects our core mission to make hungry people happy. The word ‘web’ is too narrow.”

The rebranded site has a new look and feel. It has done away with the white and red colour scheme; instead there are colourful pictures of food dishes.

Seamless has also upgraded its product; the search feature is much more functional. Possible search results are displayed instantly on the homepage, and they can by filtered by price, number of stars, type of food, etc.

Here’s a video tour of Seamless’ new search feature >>

Zabusky says there are even more changes in store for Seamless. An iPad app is well underway.

A daily deals feature is another possibility. “Our platform is well suited for them,” Zabusky says. “We’ll ultimately do whatever is good for local restaurants. When the [daily deal] dust settles, we’ll have the ability to extend the site to [those types of things] more.”

Companies like savoured and OpenTable are making a business out of restaurant reservations, but Zabusky says Seamless won’t be going that direction. “That addressable market is one-tenth the size of the food-ordering market,” he tells us.

Seamless currently has 1,000,000+ users and 7,000 restaurants in its system from all over the US and London. International growth isn’t an immediate focus for Seamless because there are hundreds of thousands of US restaurants to tackle first.

Mobile is the future of food ordering, says Zabusky. On a good weekend day, 20% of Seamless’ orders come from mobile devices. This year it’s expecting 500,000 app downloads and 1,000,000 mobile food orders.

Seamless is on track to receive $400 million worth of food orders this year. While he neglected to disclose Seamless’ revenue, Zabusky says the company has been profitable for years.

Here’s are some picture of the new Seamless, which will launch Saturday:

