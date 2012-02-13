The Newest Pinterest Clone Is All About Porn

Snatchly is a porn-centric Pinterest clone that we heard about via TechCrunch.



Operating in a nearly identical manner as Pinterest, Snatchly lets you “save and share all the porn you love from anywhere on the Web.”

When you find something you want to pin to your Snatchly “pornboard,” you can “snatch it” with a special bookmarklet.

If you want to take it for a very NSFW test drive, Google it — we’d rather not include a link here that you’d “accidentally” click on.

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, after all.

