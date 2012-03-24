Obama Tried To Make His Health-Care Reform Trend On Twitter, But Snarky Tweets Are Spoiling It

To mark the two-year anniversary of President Obama’s healthcare law, the Obama camp thought they’d have a little fun, and generate a little good press, by making an “ilikeobamacare” hashtag on Twitter.



But as with all good intentions on Twitter, things took a turn for the worse.

Just a few hours old, it’s already the most trending topic on Twitter. But — shocker —not all the responses are all that positive.

Conservatives and other sarcastic Twitter users have warped the trend beyond recognition. What was meant to put a friendly spin on Obamacare has, simultaneously, created a monster.

