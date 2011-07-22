In China, Snapshots Of A Bubble

Here are a couple of segments from American Public Radio’s Marketplace program, which I contributed to over the past few weeks, focused on different ways in which China’s inflationary “bubble” economy is affecting everyday life. Each link below connects to both text and audio versions.



The first, which ran about a month ago (but I only found a couple days ago) discusses how rapidly rising prices are causing frustration and even unrest. You can read or listen to it here.

The second, from last Thursday, tells the story of Thamestown, one particularly colourful example of China’s runaway real estate market. You can access it here.

The third, which ran on Tuesday, is a very brief story about why skyrocketing pork prices are such a sensitive concern. You can check that out here.

