Website That Admitted To Leaking All Those Snapchat Photos Wants 'Monetary Reward' From Journalists For The Story

Snapsaved, the third-party Snapchat client that admitted that 100,000 leaked Snapchat photos and videos came from them, is now asking for Bitcoin to talk about getting hacked, according to Motherboard reporter Jason Koebler.

Koebler reached out to Snapsaved via its Facebook page where the company admitted to getting breached, and he was then asked for a “monetary reward” in exchange for an interview:

“Hello, we can give you an interview, but since we are getting contacted by so many agencies, we would like to know if you could offer any monetary reward for the interview,” Snapsaved wrote. “This would be via bit coins or the like.”

The Snapsaved breach — which has been dubbed “The Snappening” — made nearly 100,000 files from mainly American, Swedish, and Norwegian Snapchat users vulnerable to hackers.

When Koebler asked Snapsaved if it thought it was “a little sketchy to try to make money off of something that appears to be your fault,” the owner of the site reiterated that the amount of interview quests he or she is receiving is “very high” and their “time is finite.” The person also told Koebler that Snapsaved was based outside of the US and that there was a criminal investigation directed against the hackers.

Snapsaved originally made its confession on Facebook to deny the claim that the administrators of Snapsaved intentionally provided hackers with access to the site’s saved images that was posted on the anonymous note site Pastebin.

Business Insider reached out to Snapsaved for comment and to see if we recieved the same response and will update when we hear back. You can read the rest of the Motherboard post here.

