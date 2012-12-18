HOUSE OF THE DAY: Snapple King Lists His Upper West Side Home For $7 Million

Photo: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Here’s a Snapple Fact for you: the president of the beverage company is leaving his Upper West Side brownstone and has listed the house for just under $7 million with Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Curbed NY reports.Jack Belsito and his wife bought the four-story townhouse for $2.475 million back in 2002. The couple even invited The New York Times into their townhouse in 2003 for a profile on their new family home.



The 5,000-square-foot property comes with its own backyard, and has four bedrooms and four baths in total. It was originally built in 1890, but has been completely renovated with a chef’s kitchen, modern amenities such as a steam room, as well as a full basement with laundry room.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.