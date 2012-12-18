HOUSE OF THE DAY: Snapple King Lists His Upper West Side Home For $7 Million

Snapple President UWS Townhouse

Here’s a Snapple Fact for you: the president of the beverage company is leaving his Upper West Side brownstone and has listed the house for just under $7 million with Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Curbed NY reports.Jack Belsito and his wife bought the four-story townhouse for $2.475 million back in 2002. The couple even invited The New York Times into their townhouse in 2003 for a profile on their new family home.

The 5,000-square-foot property comes with its own backyard, and has four bedrooms and four baths in total. It was originally built in 1890, but has been completely renovated with a chef’s kitchen, modern amenities such as a steam room, as well as a full basement with laundry room.

Here's a street view of the pre-war townhouse, courtesy of Google Maps. Check out that whimsical staircase!

The renovated kitchen includes a full breakfast bar.

There's a separate dining area away from the kitchen with a brick wall and fireplace.

The spacious family room has an adjoining office, and sliding glass doors leading outside to the deck and backyard.

The wood working on the staircase reminds you that the house is from another time, but the pop of purple and framed art keeps the decor modern.

Full-cathedral doors lead to a private balcony in this bedroom.

There is a sitting room located just off the master bedroom.

As well as a fully-enclosed glass solarium.

A final look at the layout of the four-floor townhouse.

