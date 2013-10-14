There's Now A Way To Save All The Snapchats You Get And Re-Open Them Any Time You Want

Late last night, an app that’s sure to irritate Snapchat launched.

Called SnapHack, it lets you save and re-open Snapchat messages you’ve received any time you want. That means, no more disappearing photos or videos, which is the whole reason why Snapchat is appealing in the first place.

SnapHack was created by Darren Jones, who has created a couple of apps under DAP Logic. A few months ago he launched Iconical, which let users customise their iPhone apps.

Currently, SnapHack retails for $US.99.

Jones says he hasn’t heard from Snapchat yet about his creation. He says he’s already submitted an even better version of SnapHack to Apple, which will let Snapchat recipients forward the saved photo messages to friends.

We tried out SnapHack and true to Jones’ word, it saves all photo messages you receive on Snapchat forever.

Here’s how SnapHack works:

Download SnapHack from the App Store, where it’s now listed. Pay $US.99 to download it.

Login to SnapHack with the same login you use for Snapchat. There, you’ll see a list of all the recent Snapchats you’ve received.

You’ll also see any Snapchat messages you haven’t yet opened.

SnapHack only lets you save and re-open Snapchat messages if you open the message for the first time in SnapHack.

If you’ve already opened a message in Snapchat, it can not be saved and viewed in SnapHack.

To test it out, I sent myself a SnapChat of my coffee mug, and selected a 3-second view time.

Then I selected myself as the recipient in Snapchat and hit send. I closed out of Snapchat and re-opened SnapHack.

Already, my Snapchat of the mug had populated there. (Remember, I did not open the picture in Snapchat first.)

I clicked on the green item, the Snapchat I had just sent myself, and it opened. No time limit or anything. It’s just there for my constant viewing, any time I open SnapHack from now on.

I went back into Snapchat, opened the message of my mug, viewed it for three seconds, and it disappeared.

I went back into SnapHack, and my mug was still there.

SnapHack is another reminder that nothing you send, even if you think it’s to a single trusted friend, is ever really private.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.