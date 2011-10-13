Snapette, The App That Leads Women To Pretty Shoes In Nearby Stores, Just Raised $1.3 Million

Sarah Paiji is cofounder of Snapette

Photo: Ann Lam via Viewsline

Snapette, a fashion-focused product search tool, has raised a $1.3 million seed round of financing.Brian Lee, cofounder of ShoeDazzle, is an investor.



A few weeks ago, we wrote that Snappette was one of the best new companies in the recent cycle of 500 Startups.

It brings pictures to local search. Instead of searching for businesses that might have what a shopper is looking for, users can search for products and Snapette’s results will tell them where the product can be found.

Snapette is like Food Spotting but it focuses on fashion, in particular women’s bags and shoes. If a woman is in New York for an interview and needs a pair of shoes, she can scroll through trending products nearby, decide which store she’d like to visit, and walk in knowing exactly what she wants.

Former Harvard students Jinhee Ahn Kim and Sarah Paiji (pictured above) cofounded Snapette. The money will be used to grow the management team and launch mobile apps on the iPad, Android and Windows Phones.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.