Here Are The Highlights From Snapchat's Livestream Of The World Cup

Snapchat is in the midst of a transition.

The app first gained traction as a place to send photos and messages that would disappear after 10 seconds or less.

Then, it allowed users to share stories with a select group of friends for 24 hours at a time in a feature called “My Story”.

Now, it’s starting to let people create group stories centered on big events in a feature it calls “Our Story.” At a selected event, a user will have to enable the location services on their phone, and then add the snap to “Our Story” the same way one would add to “My Story.”

The initial event the feature was made available for was the Electric Daisy Carnival, an electronic music festival in Las Vegas.

However, the first massive event the feature was put to use for was yesterday’s World Cup Final between Argentina and Germany, and roughly five minutes worth of snapchats were submitted to the story.

Some of the best snapchats from the story included fan sightings of new Cleveland Cavaliers’ forward LeBron James and actor Gerard Butler, and video of Argentinian forward Lionel Messi as he was exiting the pitch following the soul-crushing defeat.

Here are some of the best:

Somehow, this fan had better seats than LeBron, who can be seen sporting a pair of Beats headphones. Many media outlets were reporting that LeBron was heading to Rio for the World Cup Final after signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Another fan found famous Scottish actor Gerard Butler sitting in a luxury box above the stands.

Star Argentinian forward Lionel Messi leaves the pitch dejected, with his head held low as he passes through security. He would later have to re-enter the field to accept the Golden Ball award as the tournament’s top player.

An Argentina fan sports what is very likely the best face paint from the match.

Lastly, here’s one American fan who still believes that we will win.

