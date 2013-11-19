Here's Why Snapchat Actually Has A Very Clear Path To Success As An Ad-Driven Business

In terms of volume and usage, Snapchat is a monster. It already accounts for more total daily photo upload volume than Instagram and Flickr, combined. And just as many daily photo uploads as Facebook: 350 million. That’s despite only really getting off the ground in the past year or so.

Snapchat’s sceptics claim brands will not be interested in a peer-to-peer network in which users send disappearing photos to friends. But many fail to see the innovation represented by Snapchat’s new feature, “Stories,” which allows brands to weave together photos and video into an appealing long-form package that doesn’t instantly disappear, and can be viewed and re-viewed for a 24-hour time window. Taco Bell used it for its “#friendsgiving” social media campaign the weekend of Nov. 15.

Let’s not forget Snapchat’s youthful and obsessed user base. Those who dismiss Snapchat’s recent sky-high valuations risk underestimating its potential.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence we look at Snapchat in the context of other mobile photo- and video-sharing services, part of our ongoing coverage of emerging social media. To get a sense of how Snapchat and other newer services might develop, we also study how Instagram has fared since it was acquired, compare a few photo-based app rising stars, and look at how camera and photo-sharing apps are monetizing.

In terms of Snapchat monetization, here’s a look at the network’s advantages and how things could shape up:

