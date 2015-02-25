One Snapchat feature gets more views than episodes of some popular TV shows

One Snapchat feature is getting “tens of millions” of views, Gigaom reported Tuesday.

Snapchat’s “Our Story” shows a crowdsourced, aggregated group of individual users’ Snapchats based around an event, such as Oktoberfest, a collegiate football game, or the Westminster Dog Show.

Our Story launched last summer, and lets users who are at an Our Story event — and have their location services — enabled share their Stories with a broader audience.

In line with the rest of Snapchat’s features, each Our Story feature lasts 24 hours before it self-destructs.

Some users are seeing more than a million views on their individual Snapchat Stories that get featured in Our Story. This could be an indicator for how Snapchat performs as a broadcast medium.

Gigaom says some users are getting astronomical numbers of views on their Stories:

Dana Krangel, a marketing manager for a social headphones company, landed the first snap on the CES “Techies in Vegas” story. It saw over 27 million views. “I didn’t even realise it made it to the Our Story until all these random people from my past started posting on my Facebook wall,” Krangel told me. “My sister doesn’t have Snapchat and our 13-yr-old niece sent it to her. Someone in New Zealand even tweeted it at me.”

However, it’s unclear whether figures — like Krangel’s 27 million views — account for multiple views made by the same people. By comparison, the Grammy Awards had roughly 28.5 million viewers this year, which was “the second largest audience for the awards broadcast since 1993,” according to CBS. And, Gigaom points out, the series finale of Breaking Bad had 10.3 million viewers.

Snapchat took its first step into broadcast in January with the launch of Snapchat Discover, a platform where users can view 24-hour content from brands like Vice and Cosmopolitan.

Snapchat also recently launched its first original series, called “Literally Can’t Even.” New episodes of the show are added to Snapchat Discover every weekend and last for 24 hours. The series chronicles the mishaps and adventures of two twenty-something women, played by Sasha Spielberg and Emily Goldwyn.

You can check out Gigaom’s full report here.

