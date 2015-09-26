13 Snapchat photos reveal how insane New York City is when the pope comes to town

New York City maintains an air of aloof cool in most situations — but when the pope comes to town, it goes kind of bonkers.

Snapchat’s New York live story shows what its been like for everyday people, from priests crowding the subway, to entire avenues shut down.

On Friday, the pope will address the UN General Assembly, lead a service at the 9/11 Memorial, stop by a Catholic school in Harlem, roll through Central Park, and then celebrate mass at Madison Square Garden.

Its going to be a full day for the pope, but a traffic nightmare for some New Yorkers.

The pope is anticipated to cause so much congestion that Blade, the “Uber-for-helicopters” startup, will actually fly people from the West and East sides of Manhattan during rush periods. A ride in its choppers members $US95 a seat and takes between 5 and 8 minutes.

But for most people, that won’t be an option, and they will just have to be part of the madness happening on the ground. If you want to get a taste of what that’s like, Snapchat’s live story gives a pretty good idea.

Live event coverage is a fairly new offering of Snapchat’s, and used to be buried deep in the app until a recent update more prominently featured live events. It’s part of a push for Snapchat to become a live TV replacement, and so far has included stories from events like Hillary Clinton’s campaign announcement and the removal of the Confederate Flag in South Carolina.

Here are some of the best pope-centric moments from the story:

Total gridlock. Snapchat Of course, the popemobile is here. Snapchat The pope needs to be protected. Snapchat Even the Empire State Building is excited. Snapchat Some places you can walk in the street. Snapchat Priests are crowding the subway. Snapchat Not everyone can get near the pope. Snapchat The pope goes to St. Patrick's. Snapchat 5th Avenue is on high alert. Snapchat The pope plane. Snapchat Everyone wants to get close to Francis. Snapchat Senator Chuck Schumer is on hand. Snapchat There will be ritual. Snapchat

