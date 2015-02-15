Snapchat's new video product is 'huge'

Snapchat ESPN’s Snapchat channel

Earlier this year, Snapchat launched a new feature called “Discover.”

Discover features video from a group of publishing partners, including ESPN, CNN, Yahoo, Vice, Comedy Central, etc.

This was a change of pace for Snapchat, which is became popular thanks to photo messages that disappear in 10 seconds or less.

So, how is it going? According to Kevin Roose at Fusion, it’s a home run:

There’s a ton of chatter in the media world about Snapchat’s foray into news. And the media is right to gossip: Snapchat Discover is huge … But from speaking to people at several other news organisations, I can tell you secondhand that the numbers, at least for the initial launch period, were enormous. We’re talking millions of views per day, per publisher.

Snapchat, unlike Facebook, doesn’t have links to websites. It’s all contained right in Snapchat. The idea for publishers is that Snapchat users get to like the news brand in Snapchat, and will be more likely to click on that brands stories on the web or elsewhere, says Roose.

Roose also says publishers are getting 70% of the ad revenue from Discover if the publisher sells the ads, and 50% of the revenue if Snapchat sells the ads.

