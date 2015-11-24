Snapchat's new 'Story Explorer' feature lets users swipe through photos to experience events from every angle

A new Snapchat feature called ‘Story Explorer‘ lets users dive further into Stories and view related snaps that were taken at the same location.

For example, if you’re watching a Snapchat Story of a college football game and want to see a touchdown from another angle, Snapchat may prompt you to “explore” the moment, which will allow you to scroll through ten more related pictures and videos.

The company calls Story Explorer a “totally unique way to experience what’s happening all over the world through the eyes of our community.”

Story Explorer launched Monday in New York and Los Angeles. Snapchat will roll it out the feature to other locations shortly.

Here’s more on how Story Explorer works:

“The basic idea was we don’t provide any depth inside Stories — you’re on the red carpet. Then you’re at a concert for a split-second,” Evan Spiegel, CEO and cofounder of Snapchat, told the Los Angeles Times during an interview last week. “It was a feeling of ‘show me more,’ and we’re fortunate that we just get so much video submitted to us that we had the ability from a content perspective to provide depth.”

This is likely the same technology that Snapchat patented in April, with the final results being introduced.

