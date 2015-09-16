I tried Snapchat's trippy new selfie filters and found some other big changes

On Tuesday, Snapchat introduced “Lenses,” which are essentially fancy animations you can put on your selfies in the app.

Snapchat addicts can also pay $US0.99 to unlock three snap replays — a way to turn back time and see a juicy photo or video that would have otherwise been gone forever.

The coolest part of this latest Snapchat update are the the seven selfie lenses you can use. I tried them all, and found a few other big changes in the Snapchat app along the way.

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

[slide

permalink=”/#heres-a-video-of-what-all-the-new-lenses-look-like-9″

title=”Here’s a video of what all the new Lenses look like:”

content=”Tweet Embed:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.