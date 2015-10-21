Snapchat has now lost 6 top executives in the past year

Snapchat has lost six upper-level executives in the past year, with only one lasting past the eight month mark.

While turnover among leadership is not unusual at a startup, especially in a time where there is a fierce war for talent, it does raise a tiny red flag that the $US16 billion startup is losing so much upper level management.

Here’s a rundown of who has left in the last year:

