Snapchat has now lost 6 top executives in the past year

Snapchat has lost six upper-level executives in the past year, with only one lasting past the eight month mark.
While turnover among leadership is not unusual at a startup, especially in a time where there is a fierce war for talent, it does raise a tiny red flag that the $US16 billion startup is losing so much upper level management.
Here’s a rundown of who has left in the last year:
- Peter Magnusson has been musical chairs amongst tech companies. Magnusson left his role as engineering director at Google to join the Snapchat team in February 2014. He only lasted six months as its VP of Engineering before he joined Oracle as senior vice president, working on its cloud services.
- Mike Randall, Snapchat’s revenue boss, resigned from his position in January 2015 after just seven months. Randall originally came over from Facebook where he was a global director of its Preferred Marketing Developer program. There’s no word as to what Randall’s been up to since January.
- HR director Sara Sperling departed in February 2015 after lasting eight months. She also jumped ship from Facebook, but reportedly left the company for personal reasons one month after Randall. In May, Sperling joined delivery company DoorDash as its head of HR.
- COO Emily White had the longest stint at the social network. White left her director role atFacebook in January 2014 to join Snapchat. She stayed for a year and three months before leaving in March 2015. White’s LinkedIn lists her as CEO and founder of a new project.
- Simmi Singh, the chief talent officer, was reportedly fired from her post in September 2015. She spent seven months at the company, which she had joined after leaving her job as a partner at head hunting agency Egon Zehnder.
- Jill Hazelbaker, Snapchat’s VP of communications and public policy, is the latest executive that we know of to depart in October. Re/Code reported that the PR expert is joining Uber and reporting to her old boss at Google, Rachel Whetstone.
NOW WATCH: Animated map reveals the 550,000 miles of cable hidden under the ocean that power the internet
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.