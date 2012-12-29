Anyone Can Copy The Videos You Send Over Snapchat To Their Computer

Photo: Screenshot

Snapchat, the app that lets you send self-destructing photos and videos to friends, doesn’t actually delete videos after they’re viewed. The flaw was first discovered by Buzzfeed.



Here’s how it works:

If you plug your iPhone into your computer, you can use a file-searching program to find videos sent to you using Snapchat. The videos remain on your phone even after you view them. That means anyone can use a file-searching program to copy the videos to their computer, even after they were supposedly deleted.

Facebook has a similar app called Poke. You can also copy videos sent to you over Poke using a file-searching program. But unlike Snapchat videos, Poke videos do delete after you view them. Still, there’s nothing to keep someone from copying Poke videos to their computer before they see them on the iPhone app.

It’s important to note that this flaw doesn’t apply to photos on both apps, only videos.

Facebook tells Buzzfeed it will work on a fix for the Poke flaw. Snapchat pretty much shrugged it off.

If you want to learn how to copy Snapchat and Poke videos to your computer, head over to Buzzfeed for a visual walkthrough.

