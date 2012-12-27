Snapchat Users Are Bashing Facebook's Copycat Poke App

Within less than a week of launching, Facebook’s newest app Poke has plummeted from the number one spot in the Apple App Store to number 36.



It seems to be because loyal Snapchat users are totally bashing the app in the reviews.

Poke and Snapchat let you send self-destructing photos and videos to friends. Snapchat came first, and Facebook copied the idea with Poke.

Here’s what a few of the reviews say:

“Stolen. Use snapchat!”

“Facebook is lame for doing this”

“Facebook just pulled a Google+. Not only is this app a blatant ripoff of Snapchat, it is not even a decent attempt. Every aspect of Snapchat is intuitive and easy to use. This is clunky and frustrating. Terrible.”

“This is exactly like Snapchat but a Facebook version. This should be copyright infringement.”

“Wow Zuckerberg way to rip off snapchat. Be original, you seem to have a habit of stealing other people’s ideas.”

But not everyone dislikes the app. Some actually say Poke is a better version of Snapchat.

“You guys are all just butthurt because snapchat is the same thing,” one user wrote in a review. “In my opinion, poke is way better. the layout is easier to use and makes far more sense…all snapchat users should upgrade to this…”

At the time of publication, the majority of Facebook Poke reviews are either five stars or one star, which goes to show that people either absolutely love it or think it’s a total ripoff of Snapchat.

In the meantime, Snapchat is sitting comfortably at the number four spot in the App Store.

