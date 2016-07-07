Yes, the olds are coming to Snapchat -- but so is everybody else

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal sounded the alarm that Snapchat is over because parents have finally figured it out. What teen wants to be chatting on the same service as mum and dad?

It’s true that older people are discovering Snapchat, but that’s not the whole story. As this chart from Statista based on ComScore data shows, Snapchat is growing among all age groups. The rate of growth is slower among 18-to-24- year olds than it is among people 35 years and older, but that’s simply because that age group started with a higher base.

