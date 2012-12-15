Now Snapchat Lets You Send Self-Destructing Video

Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, co-founders

Snapchat just released an update that lets you send self-destructing video messages.To take a video, all you have to do is press and hold the camera button in the app.



Video clips can be up to 10 seconds long.

“For me, when we were using Snapchat we felt a little limited by photos because it makes it harder to share an experience,” Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel said in a recent interview with Business Insider.

The update also features new settings to control who can send you snaps, integrates with your address book, and lets you tilt your phone to add landscape captions.

