Snapchat finally won't suck all of your data

Have you ever been frustrated with how much data Snapchat uses? Do you wish you could be more creative with emojis, but feel inhibited by the character limit Snapchat imposes?

Good news.

Snapchat introduced two updates to its app on Monday that address both of these issues, allowing you to save data, and use more emojis in all kinds of interesting ways.

“Travel Mode” is a new setting that disables the auto-loading of stories while on a cellular connection. When it’s enabled and you’re on a cellular connection, you’ll have to tap on individual stories for them to load.

Here’s how you turn it on:

This should save a considerable amount of data for people. Snapchat previously started loading all videos whenever the app was opened.

Another update to the app is an enhanced emoji picker that’s accessible after you finishing shooting a snap.

Adding an emoji used to look like this:

Now it looks like this:

Epic.

The best part about the new emoji interface is that it lets you add as many emojis as you want anywhere in your snap.

That allows for creative stories like this one:

Update: I’m enjoying the new snapchat update pic.twitter.com/Ylr1KrgS6e

— Lauren Verzaal (@laurennnnv) August 10, 2015

Snapchat’s latest update with these new features is available now in the App Store and Google Play.

