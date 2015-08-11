The new Snapchat update adds a ton of emoji and lets you see who's stalking your snaps

Snapchat just rolled out a new update to its iOS and Android apps.

The update, which seems to be well–received by teens on Twitter so far, lets you add a bunch of emoji to your snaps. Previously, you could add one single emoji (or a line of them) to a snap by including it within the text feature, like this:

But now, you can add a ton of emoji.

Start by downloading the update. Once you take a picture in Snapchat, you’ll note a new icon on the screen over your picture. Tap that button to access a feature called Sticker Picker, which, appropriately, let you pick out and add a bunch of emoji to your snaps.

Then you just tap to add emoji.

You can resize them and move them around the screen. The best part of the update is that it allows you to add a bunch of emoji, which you couldn’t do before.

In addition, the new Snapchat update also lets you enable a feature called Travel Mode. Instead of automatically downloading your friends’ snaps — which has a tendency to eat up your data — you can tap to load snaps instead.

Just go into your settings and switch on Travel Mode.

The third new feature in Snapchat’s update lets you more easily see who’s been looking at your Snapchat Stories. You’ve always been able to do this by going into each individual snap you’ve posted and clicking on the little eye icon, but now, it’s even easier.

Just go into Discover and tap on your Snapchat Story.

It will bring up all the people who have looked at your Story so far.

Still lost on how to use Snapchat? Take a few minutes and look over our guide to learn the basics.

