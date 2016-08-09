Snapchat's TV strategy just went up a gear with an NBC deal

NBCUniversal has signed a major content partnership with Snapchat, which will begin with giving wannabe popstars the chance to appear on “The Voice,” Mashable reports.

The two companies will launch “The Voice on Snapchat” on August 22, allowing Snapchat users to showcase their vocal skills in a five-part short-form series.

The submissions, which must be submitted by Tuesday this week, will be viewed by “The Voice” coaches, who will help select some to be shown during the show’s NBC premiere.

“The Voice on Snapchat” is the first of “many original” programmes that will emerge from the partnership between NBCUniversal and Snapchat, according to Mashable.

Other shows poised to get the Snapchat treatment include “Saturday Night Live” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Also under the deal, NBCUniversal will develop and sell advertising packages incorporating Snapchat ad products into its sponsorship, mobile, and video offerings.

It is the most significant TV deal Snapchat has signed to date. Its formal partnerships t date have tended to centre on Snapchat Discover, where it has relationships with brands including MTV, National Geographic, and Vice.

Snapchat content vice president Nick Bell said: “Together with NBCUniversal, we believe there is a huge creative and commercial opportunity around mobile-first programming and are excited to bring these future formats to our community.”

Rob Hayes, executive vice president of digital at NBC Entertainment, added: “‘The Voice’ is a show about the discovery and development of new artists and we see this new Snapchat series as a way to take the amazing storytelling of The Voice and tailor it to the mobile generation.”

