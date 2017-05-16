The best Snapchat tips, tricks, and secret hacks

There’s a lot to Snapchat.

Even for the young folks who make up the bulk of its users, there are lots of hidden features to uncover.

Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you.

Here are the best Snapchat tips and expert tricks to take your snap game to the next level:

Get the latest Snap stock price here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.