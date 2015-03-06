These 16 tips and tricks will take your Snapchat game to the next level

We’ve already shown you how to use Snapchat, an app that looks easy enough, but is riddled with nuanced features.

In August, Snapchat was ranked the third most popular social app among millennials, trailing only Facebook and Instagram.

Now we’re going to show you some Snapchat hacks, so you can make the most out of Snapchat’s not-so-obvious features without downloading third-party apps.

You can see your Snapchat score, the total number of snaps you've received and sent, on your profile... Other people can add you by pointing their phone at the ghost on your profile and tapping their screen. It's basically a little QR code. If you want your friends to easily find you on Snapchat, you should share a screenshot of your Snapchat profile to Twitter or Facebook! If you're on an iPhone, you'll notice white and black are absent from the colour palette (Android users have them built in). You can get the white crayon by touching the palette and dragging your finger towards the top left corner. To get black, touch the palette and drag your finger toward the bottom of the screen. As you're dragging your finger up or down, note the hidden colours you can unlock as you move toward white or black. When you're in Snapchat's chat feature and the person you're talking to is chatting with you, the yellow button turns blue. If you and your friend both hold down that button at the same time, you can do a live video chat with that person. It's kind of like FaceTime. Open someone's Snap, but want to see it again? You're in luck. You can replay one Snap a day, and you can only replay the last Snap you looked at. To do this, simply enable the 'replay' feature in your settings. To replay a snap, all you have to do is tap the Snap you want to replay. The person whose Snap you're viewing will be told that you replayed it. Turn on front-facing flash if you're trying to take a selfie in the dark. Inside the 'manage' section, you can also change how many 'best friends' you have on Snapchat from the default 3. In the 'My Story' feature, you can see how many people have viewed your Snapchat stories from the past 24 hours. You can also see how many people have taken a screenshot of your stories. Tap on each story to see who specifically has looked at and screenshotted your stories. You can tap through someone's Stories instead of watching the full duration of each. 180 seconds of Snap is a lot to sit through. Look at anyone's Snapchat score -- which Snapchat says is a combination of the number of Snaps you've sent and received -- by going into 'My Friends' and tapping on their name. (My colleague Nich has a pretty low score of 902.) Until recently, you could also view your contacts' best friends this way. Snapchat says it is bringing this feature back. You can make your font captions HUGE. All you have to do is go into your settings, go to manage, and tap on 'enable special text.' Then take a photo, tap and add a caption, tap on the 'T' button, and use two fingers to spread and make the caption big. This also works for emoji. You can also change the colour of the text in your Snaps, but this only works for the big text. Once you write your caption, drag your finger over the colour palette until you find the colour you like. For black, drag all the way down on the colour palette. Use Snapchat on your iPad to draw more intricately than you can on a phone. Your iPad has a bigger surface area, making it ideal for more detailed works of art, like those of Snapchatter Michael Platco. Now read on to learn the basics of Snapchat... A 22-year-old made the ultimate guide on how to use Snapchat >>

