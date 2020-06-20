Snapchat removed its Juneteenth filter asking users to 'smile' to break chains

Joey Hadden
Michael Kovac/Getty ImagesSnapchat CEO Evan Spiegel speaks onstage during ‘Disrupting Information and Communication’ at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Centre for the Arts on October 8, 2014 in San Francisco, California.

Snapchat’s Juneteenth filter has been removed after receiving criticism, per CNBC.

The filter displayed a Pan-African flag and read “Juneteenth, Freedom Day.”

Like many other Snapchat filters, the Juneteenth filter promoted users to smile, after which chains appeared and then broke in the background of the filter.

The filter began to receive attention and criticism after Mark Luckie, a digital strategist and former journalist, tweeted about it.

Business Insider previously reported that Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel announced that the company would keep its diversity report private on June 11.

Juneteenth celebrates the day that the news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas, the most confederate state in the U.S., freeing enslaved African Americans, on June 19, 1865. June 19 recognises the effective end of slavery in the U.S.

