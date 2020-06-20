Snapchat removed its Juneteenth filter asking users to 'smile' to break chains

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel speaks onstage during ‘Disrupting Information and Communication’ at the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at Yerba Buena Centre for the Arts on October 8, 2014 in San Francisco, California.

Snapchat removed its Juneteenth filter on Friday after critics said it was tone-deaf, per CNBC.

The filter asked users to smile, after which chains appeared and then broke.

Juneteenth commemorates the effective end of slavery in the U.S.

The filter displayed a Pan-African flag and read “Juneteenth, Freedom Day.”

Like many other Snapchat filters, the Juneteenth filter promoted users to smile, after which chains appeared and then broke in the background of the filter.

The filter began to receive attention and criticism after Mark Luckie, a digital strategist and former journalist, tweeted about it.

This SnapChat #Juneteenth filter is…um…interesting. Smile to break the chains? Okay then. pic.twitter.com/Wyob3kT3ew — Mark S. Luckie (@marksluckie) June 19, 2020

Business Insider previously reported that Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel announced that the company would keep its diversity report private on June 11.

Juneteenth celebrates the day that the news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached Texas, the most confederate state in the U.S., freeing enslaved African Americans, on June 19, 1865. June 19 recognises the effective end of slavery in the U.S.

