Snapchat's newest feature is going to make you even more addicted to the app

On Monday Snapchat added a feature called Story Explorer, and it’s one of the biggest additions to the social network in a long time.

Story Explorer lets you swipe up on a photo or video (or “snap”) to see similar snaps from other people. Instead of just seeing one 10-second clip from a concert, you could potentially see dozens.

Confused? Or just want to know more? Here’s how Story Explorer works:

In Snapchat, you can broadcast snaps to more than just individual people. Alex Heath / Tech Insider The app's Live Stories list is a collection of snaps submitted by users. Live Stories expire after 24 hours and are themed around specific events, like an awards show, football game, or holiday. Tech Insider With Story Explorer, you can now swipe up on a snap in a Live Story to see more similar snaps from other people. via GIPHY Story Explorer relies on technology developed by our research team to provide more depth to every Snap in a Story,' Snapchat said in a blog post. 'When you see a moment that inspires or excites you, simply swipe up to see more Snaps of that same moment - from every perspective.' Swipe down on the screen to return back to the main Live Story you were viewing. via GIPHY Snaps shown through Story Explorer are aggregated based on data like similar time stamps, location, and even the same objects that appear in videos. via GIPHY It's essentially a way to get even more sucked into the world of what people are sharing on Snapchat. via GIPHY 'The basic idea was we don't provide any depth inside Stories,' Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel told the LA Times. 'You're on the red carpet. Then you're at a concert for a split-second. It was a feeling of 'show me more,' and we're fortunate that we just get so much video submitted to us that we had the ability from a content perspective to provide depth.' Story Explorer is available in New York and Los Angeles starting Monday, 'with plans to roll out this technology across many more Stories very soon,' according to Snapchat.

