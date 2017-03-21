Snapchat surges above $20 after receiving its first Wall Street 'buy' rating

Snap Inc, the parent company of messaging company Snapchat is higher by 3.9% at $US20.30 per share after Monness analyst James Cakmak initiated coverage with a “buy” rating, the first for the stock since its March 2 initial public offering.

Cakmak has a price target of $US25 on Snap’s stock. Shares plunged 11% last week towards the IPO price of $US17 as traders loaded up on bets against the company.

