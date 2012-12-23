Here's What Snapchat's Cofounder Had To Say After Facebook Released A Copycat App Yesterday

Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, co-founders

Photo: Evan Spiegel

Facebook launched a new iPhone app called Poke this week that lets you send photos, videos, and text messages that self destruct within 10 seconds.The concept is identical to a popular app called Snapchat.



So what does the Snapchat team have to say about Facebook ripping off their concept?

In an identical statement sent to The Verge and TechCrunch, Snapchat’s co-founder Evan Spiegel said, “Welcome, Facebook. Seriously.”

If that syntax sounds familiar, it’s because it’s a play on an old Apple newspaper ad published in the Wall Street Journal in 1981 titled “Welcome, IBM. Seriously.” Apple ran the ad after IBM introduced its first personal computer.

