Snapchat will sell its Spectacles through floating vending machines

Alex Heath
SnapbotSnap Inc

Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. has revealed how it will sell its Spectacles glasses: through floating vending machines called Snapbots that descend throughout the U.S.

The company previously said that Spectacles would be sold in “limited distribution” this fall.

