Snapchat will sell its Spectacles through floating vending machines

Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. has revealed how it will sell its Spectacles glasses: through floating vending machines called Snapbots that descend throughout the U.S.
The company previously said that Spectacles would be sold in “limited distribution” this fall.
NOW WATCH: Here’s everything we know about Snapchat’s new camera sunglasses, Spectacles
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.