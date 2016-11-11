People are already reselling Snapchat's Spectacles for hundreds of dollars

Snapchat’s Spectacles glasses haven’t been on sale for 24 hours yet, but people are already reselling them online for hundreds of dollars.
Postings on eBay Thursday list Spectacles for up to $900 — well above the eyewear’s $130 retail price.
Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. started selling Spectacles out of a surprise vending machine near its headquarters in Venice Beach on Thursday. The company plans to introduce more pop-up vending machines throughout the U.S. in coming weeks.
Snap has said that it will have very limited supplies of Spectacles initially, and demand for the camera-equipped frames is clearly high. Around 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Snap representatives told people in line that the company is already sold out of Spectacles. Actor Andy Milonakis was apparently able to get a pair, dropping into line and allegedly buying Spectacles from someone in line for $500.
Woop @Snapchat @Spectacles pic.twitter.com/V5XCPiYsq3
— Andy Milonakis (@AndyMilonakis) November 10, 2016
Here are some more listings for Snap’s Spectacles on eBay:
