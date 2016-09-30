Millennials are so interested in Snapchat's camera glasses, demand could surpass 3 million this year

Snapchat (now called Snap) is releasing its camera glasses, called Spectacles, later this year, the company announced over the weekend after Business Insider published a then-secret promotional video about them. So will anybody care?

According to a Business Insider Intelligence survey of over 300 millennials, the answer is yes. 31% of the millennials surveyed say they’d at least think about buying the $130 glasses. If you apply that percentage to the Snapchat app’s 60 million daily active users in the U.S. and Canada, that suggests there’s enough demand for Snap to sell 3 million of them this year.

But the company probably won’t even try to meet that demand. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel told the Wall Street Journal that the company is taking a “slow approach,” and distribution will be limited at first.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.