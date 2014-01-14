This Is What The Snapchat Spam Everyone Is Getting Looks Like

Snapchat apologized today for a recent influx of spam users have been complaining about.

The company insists the spam has nothing to do with the recent leak of 4.6 million Snapchat usernames and phone numbers to the public. Instead, Snapchat says the spam is the result of its quickly growing service.

Still, you may notice a bunch of random people adding you on the network and sending you unsolicited photos. I have a bunch in my Snapchat inbox right now, and just about all of them look like this:

