Snapchat Has Created A Deliberately Weird And Ostentatious Ad To Launch Snapcash

Snapchat announced a partnership with Square on Monday to launch payments within the photo-sharing app. It launched the new “Snapcash” service with a bizarre ad (watch it below), which on the surface appears to be a tongue-in-cheek parade of the often ostentatious and self-important tech bubble.

The ad opens with two teenagers showing how easy it is to wire money to each other using Snapcash, backed with music fitting for a space launch.

The shot then pulls away to an over-the-top Broadway musical-style routine, where dancers sing and parade around with giant coins imprinted with Snapchat logos.

“A wise investment at any age,” then bleats an old, bearded man dressed like a circus conductor — Snapchat’s for everyone, not just the kids, the ad appears to be attempting to communicate.

The song is actually irritatingly catchy:

And just in case you can’t get enough, here are the lyrics in full:



Snapchat has Snapcash

Just use your Cashtag

Send money easy, it’s oh so breezy

Snapcash with Snapchat

Chat your cash amount

Straight from your bank account

Send money easy, it’s fast and breezy

Snapcash

(Tap the dollar sign)

And you’ll be feelin’ fine

(Put in your debit card)

To get Snapcash online

You can connect your card

And it will be stored securely for future transactions

A wise investment at any age!

*Tap dancing*

Here’s a new feature we’re rolling out

We’re so excited to tell you about

Swipe three [two] fingers to make it rain

Paying people back will never be the same

The dollars float down to their bank account

No longer carry singles in large amounts

Swipe-to-send. Will. Make. Your. Day.

Snapchat has Snapcash

Just use your Cashtag

Send money easy, it’s oh so breezy

Snapcash with Snapchat

Chat your cash amount

Straight from your bank account

Send money easy, it’s fast and breezy

Snapcash, Snapcash, Snapcash in Snapchat!

