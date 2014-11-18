Snapchat Has Created A Deliberately Weird And Ostentatious Ad To Launch Snapcash

Snapchat announced a partnership with Square on Monday to launch payments within the photo-sharing app. It launched the new “Snapcash” service with a bizarre ad (watch it below), which on the surface appears to be a tongue-in-cheek parade of the often ostentatious and self-important tech bubble.
The ad opens with two teenagers showing how easy it is to wire money to each other using Snapcash, backed with music fitting for a space launch.
The shot then pulls away to an over-the-top Broadway musical-style routine, where dancers sing and parade around with giant coins imprinted with Snapchat logos.
“A wise investment at any age,” then bleats an old, bearded man dressed like a circus conductor — Snapchat’s for everyone, not just the kids, the ad appears to be attempting to communicate.
The song is actually irritatingly catchy:
And just in case you can’t get enough, here are the lyrics in full:
Snapchat has Snapcash
Just use your Cashtag
Send money easy, it’s oh so breezy
Snapcash with Snapchat
Chat your cash amount
Straight from your bank account
Send money easy, it’s fast and breezy
Snapcash
(Tap the dollar sign)
And you’ll be feelin’ fine
(Put in your debit card)
To get Snapcash online
You can connect your card
And it will be stored securely for future transactions
A wise investment at any age!
*Tap dancing*
Here’s a new feature we’re rolling out
We’re so excited to tell you about
Swipe three [two] fingers to make it rain
Paying people back will never be the same
The dollars float down to their bank account
No longer carry singles in large amounts
Swipe-to-send. Will. Make. Your. Day.
Snapchat has Snapcash
Just use your Cashtag
Send money easy, it’s oh so breezy
Snapcash with Snapchat
Chat your cash amount
Straight from your bank account
Send money easy, it’s fast and breezy
Snapcash, Snapcash, Snapcash in Snapchat!
