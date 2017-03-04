Snapchat continues to surge a day after its blockbuster IPO

Snap Inc’s shares rose 9% in early trading on Friday, extending their gains a day after they became available to the public.

The parent company of Snapchat jumped 44% Thursday after the initial public offering that raised a greater than expected $US3.4 billion. The shares opened for trading at $US24, higher than the IPO price of $US17.

It was the first tech IPO of the year and the largest tech deal since Alibaba went public in 2014.

Based on the opening price on Thursday, Snap had a market cap of about $US33 billion, greater than corporate giants like Macy’s and American Airlines, and about $US22 billion more than Twitter, a competitor.

Early investors are betting on the potential of Snap’s advertising platform, and the company’s ability to grow the number of active users, amid questions about a recent slowdown in adoption.

“Investors in Snap will be exposed to an upstart facing aggressive competition from much larger companies, with a core user base that is not growing by much and which is only relatively elusive,” said Brian Wieser, an analyst at Pivotal Research, in a note on Thursday. He rated the stock a “sell” with a $US10 price target.

