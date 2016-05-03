Snapchat signs a senior News Corp exec to drive sales

Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images.

Snapchat Australia has hired a new general manager, picking up Kathryn Carter, the former NSW sales director at News Corp Australia.

Kathryn Carter. Picture: Supplied

The Australian arm of Snapchat is almost completely based around local sales opportunities, with Carter joining senior sales executives Danni Hudson and Alicia Doumani at the company.

Titles from Carter’s former employer such as News.com.au and Fox Sports were among the first to appear on Snapchat’s ‘Discover’ publisher platform when it went live locally early last year.

Those titles, as well as the local arms of international sites Mashable and Daily Mail have already had ads rolled within their Discover platform, including sponsored stories and videos.

Other Snapchat ad products such as sponsored lenses and geofilters have also been present in the Australian market.

Outside of advertising, the Australian office has been putting together ‘live stories’ for big Australian events over the last 12 months, including the AFL Grand Final, Australian Open Tennis and Australia Day. Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne have also been featured in the global ‘City Life’ stories.

In Australia, users are currently spending between 25-30 minutes on the app every day, according to Snapchat, with the majority of users millennials. Locally, the company will be looking to grow its sales presence, offering those impressive daily numbers and its Discover and Stories features.

